Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.38. 3,567,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average is $230.74. The firm has a market cap of $367.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

