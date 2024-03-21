CIC Wealth LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CIC Wealth LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after buying an additional 2,058,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $492.69. 1,787,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,122. The firm has a market cap of $454.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

