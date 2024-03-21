CIC Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.9 %

AVGO stock traded up $88.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,364.00. 4,836,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,045.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

