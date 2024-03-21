Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,384.99 and last traded at $1,376.44. 2,471,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,048,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,276.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,244.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,045.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

