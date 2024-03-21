RDA Financial Network Purchases 443 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,060,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,503,211. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $296.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

