Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $79.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,355.11. 5,826,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,244.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,045.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

