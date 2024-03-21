LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $11.13 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

CRM stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.39. 6,061,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.88 and a 200-day moving average of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.