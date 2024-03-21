Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $202,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $33.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $982.57. 1,401,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $886.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $478.77 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

