Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $261.13

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $261.13 and last traded at $260.26, with a volume of 50806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.09 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 59,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 657,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

