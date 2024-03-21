Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.90

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $168.90 and last traded at $168.27, with a volume of 1670637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,121,869 shares of company stock valued at $160,298,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.