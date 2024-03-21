Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.00

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 41535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,611,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,974,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

