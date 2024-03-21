First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.89

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 30126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $739.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after buying an additional 305,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

