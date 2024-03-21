Apeiron RIA LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of FIW stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.87. 43,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,326. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

