Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.78

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 16200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGR

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 267,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 172,007 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.