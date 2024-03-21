Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 10,312 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.98. 2,135,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

