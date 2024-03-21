Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.42

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 7419790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

