First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN remained flat at $31.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 28,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,754. The stock has a market cap of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.