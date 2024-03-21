Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,476.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,476 ($44.25) and last traded at GBX 3,467 ($44.14), with a volume of 553788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,371 ($42.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.83) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,166 ($40.31).

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,946.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,321.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,015.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Experian news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.64), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,190,603.08). In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($43.54), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($100,923.74). Also, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.64), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,190,603.08). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

