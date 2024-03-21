JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $548.00

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 548 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 546.40 ($6.96), with a volume of 195177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538 ($6.85).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £809.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,571.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 486.71.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

