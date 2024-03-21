iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Position Increased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 274,160 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

