Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 12.5%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 588,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,165% from the average session volume of 46,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Up 20.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

