Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Trading Up 30%

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 154,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 69,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Volatus Aerospace Trading Up 15.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.13.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

