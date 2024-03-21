Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,982 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 1,051,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 1,073,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

