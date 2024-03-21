Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. 2,490,789 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

