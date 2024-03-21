Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 2.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.71. 221,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 737,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
