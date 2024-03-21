Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Up 2.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.71. 221,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 737,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the second quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 1,911.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 2,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

