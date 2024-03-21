VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stake Decreased by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $52.13. 648,893 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

