Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $2.29 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $247.37. The company had a trading volume of 124,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,864. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.84 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

