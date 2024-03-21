iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.81. 1,237,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

