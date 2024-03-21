Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 0.1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.39 and last traded at $81.38. Approximately 2,806,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,121,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

