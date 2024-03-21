Apeiron RIA LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 1,911,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

