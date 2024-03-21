Norwood Financial Corp Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 941,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,485,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 656,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 131,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,190. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.