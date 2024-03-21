iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,435. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

