LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.26. 1,804,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average is $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

