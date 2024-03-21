LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $139,112,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $397.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,743. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.93 and a 200 day moving average of $381.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

