LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Universal were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 261.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Trading Up 1.1 %

UVV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.85. 246,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,580. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.