LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,209,000 after buying an additional 60,862 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.