TLW Wealth Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 0.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 5,363,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,970,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

