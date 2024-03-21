Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $227.06. 1,111,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.66. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

