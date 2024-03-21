Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.47. 391,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,220. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

