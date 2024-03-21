Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $481.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $483.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average of $427.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

