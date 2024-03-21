Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $302,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,981. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $129.66.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

