Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $143.38. 1,448,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

