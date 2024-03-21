Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $74.18. 9,611,435 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.