RDA Financial Network Has $932,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.27. 1,421,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,372. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

