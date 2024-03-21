Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,648 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.50. 6,767,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,799. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

