Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 195.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ERTH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $235.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

