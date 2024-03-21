Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

