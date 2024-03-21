Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stake Cut by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $6,647,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 97,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:UTF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. 223,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.