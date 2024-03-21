Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.32. 527,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,937. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

