Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 4.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $214.36 and last traded at $213.80. Approximately 1,638,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,725,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 19,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

